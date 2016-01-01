Ardennes 2024 (tswargames.com)

Red Dawn Scenario (played Jan. 2021) After Action Report ​ ​

End of Day 1

First time with Ardennes 2024 (TS Games from Poland). Red Dawn Scenario (see below). End of day 1 - mostly a day of positioning as the Russian (brown) forces move through Germany from East to West. Terrain is tough and movement is slow. Allied forces (lighter color counters) from US/UK/Poland/Lux also trying to determine best position to cut off German advances. Russian score instant win if they can get 3 non artillery forces across the Meuse and survive the day. Reinforcements stacked on lower left side.

More to come each day as I advance through this. Interesting mechanics with commitment of air forces each day, use of Special Ops, and Electronic Warfare - more to come on those later.

End of Day 2

Most of the action is to the east, in Germany and Luxembourg. Neither side could gain air superiority (combination of committing air forces with die roll), and so air combat has not played a part early in this combat. In the south the Russians advanced as more units joined the battle. However, the hills and terrain slowed down the units, and not combat occurred on day 2. In the north (red Fire marker), the Allies tried to hold Aywaylle with paratrooper infantry, but were too much for the Russian tanks. Despite having the combat modifier of being in the town, the Russians used the artillery (SE of the battle, in range) and even deployed electronic warfare (CRT column shift multipliers). The Allies lost some troops (one counter flipped) and were forced to retreat (blue Retreat marker). The Russians pursued, as they continue progress toward their objective, the large (blue) Meuse River to the West. It was a nasty battle and both sides were at risk of disorganization (2d6 dice roll), but leadership held them together, and all are available to battle again tomorrow.

I’m getting used to the map terrain and impact on movement. The use of the electronic warfare is cool. A lot of reinforcements will be entering the fray in the next 48 hours. Stay tuned.

End of Day 3

Good day for the Allies. The Russians had the initiative continued their march west. Aywaylle remained a battleground as the Russians pushed the Allies back out of town. It was a costly battle as the Russian commander was wounded and the troops became disorganized. Seeing the advantage, the Allies moved in. First, utilizing an MLRS to launch a thermobaric charge to incapacitate the artillery located just south of town. Then, they moved in and attacked the disorganized troops. Minimal casualties but the Russians were forced to retreat east.

In the SE, just east of the Alzette River, the Allies mounted another attack and tried to surround the Russian troops. The terrain was too difficult and the artillery support of the Russians repelled the Allies, who were forced to retreat.

More reinforcements arrive tomorrow and the battle should heat up on multiple fronts.

End of Day 5

In the past 48 hours, the Russians realized there were holes in the Allied lines that could lead to victory. They changed posture from attacking where possible, to advancing where possible. Utilizing the highways and main/secondary roads, they spread across the countryside and increased the number of positions that the Allies would have to cover. There were several battles over the two days, especially in the SE in Luxembourg. However, the gritty Luxembourgers held with the aid of artillery and kept the Russians pinned in. It was very tough terrain and the mechanized vehicles have limited options. Use of a thermobaric charge by the Allies (launched from the far west of the map) took out a pesky Russian artillery unit near LaRoche. The Allies, seeing the Russian initiatives, dug in and erected fortresses along many of the main road routes (bright yellow counters under the stacks). These should help (1 column shift on CRT) as the Russians attempt to pierce through over the next few days. The Russians remain disorganized near Aywaylle, as they were forced to retreat during a battle and have not had time to get a commander in place.

The green Move tokens show how active the Allies were during their turn, and the red Fire tokens show where the recent battles were.

End of Day 6

The Russians (me) realized that there was a potential gap in the Allied (also me) defense in the north and Liege, and they could cross the Meuse there and gain victory. They quickly raced to Liege but ran out of daylight (MP’s – it takes 5MP’s to cross a major river) and had to camp there for the night. They tried to distract the Allies with continued westward pressure of the troops, but without air superiority that day (decided by committing air force points plus a die roll), one of the battalions were hit with artillery and became disorganized.

The Allies brought a ton of reinforcements into the battle, and moved to Liege to defend the Meuse. Special Ops tried (die roll) to disrupt the central Russian HQ (which provides CRT shifts if in range), but was unable and the Russians killed the Operatives (die roll). The initial battle at Liege was across the Meuse (neg column shift on CRT) for the Allies, but they were able to push the Russians back (2 hexes) and allow time for more reinforcements. With only three days left in the campaign, it appears the battle will be won or lost in Liege. More to come.

End of Day 8

The battle in Liege has intensified, as the Allies had time to reinforce the city and surrounding roads. The Russians tried to divert attention to Liege by sending forces there, and by moving an HQ to close range to support attacks. They also attacked in Marche, but the fortified (+1 CRT shift) and the elite units (+1 CRT shift up to max of 3) Allies were too much, and they were forced to retreat. The Russian also tried to quickly move forces through Cincy and sneak across the Meuse, but the Allied forces has set up multiple fortified outposts along the main highway just East of the Meuse, and there was nowhere for the Russians to go.

The Allies, sensing victory, were able to use their Thermobaric weapon and hit a Russian HQ, forcing it to become Disorganized. The effort was aided by Special Forces (+2 DRM) who helped identify the target for the artillery, and by additional bombing by helicopter forces. The Allies had secured Air Superiority that day, and the Anti-Aircraft were ineffective (dice roll when committing helicopters).

With one day left in the campaign, the Russians will need a stroke of genius (unlikely by me) or some great luck in order to cross the Meuse.

Final chapter tomorrow…

End of Day 9

Snatching Defeat from the Jaws of Victory

The Russians again were unable to gain Air Superiority as their forces were limited this late in the campaign. They continued their multi-site race to the Meuse, attacking the Allies on multiple fronts and trying to break through the line along the highway to cross the river. They came close in Dinant, just 4 hexes from crossing and Disorganizing the Allied tank units there, but were unable to push them back enough to use Pursuit to cross the Meuse.

Up North, in Liege, the most intense fighting continued. As the Russian HQ (41st) moved into place to support the fighting, they noted that the north most bridge (almost off the map) was not protected by the Allies. As the other Liege based Russian troops occupied the Allies, the HQ and associated tank units crossed the Meuse!! Was victory in sight?

As the Allies responded, they were able to use Special Forces to help locate the Russian HQ and sent the tank units (including 2 elite “starred” units) to engage. They would need to push the Russians back across the Meuse to prevent instant victory. Knowing the end of the campaign was near, the Allies sent all of their Air forces in for support (+ DRM after Anti-air artillery rolls) and brought in the max amount (+2 CRT column shift) of electronic warfare units to disrupt Russian communications and efficiency. The Russians were dug into Liege and the city provided much cover (+2 CRT shift for the Russians). The Allies prevailed and with a 6:1 ratio on the CRT, the Russians lost a unit and were forced to retreat back over the Meuse (CRT result: - / D2-1). This is not shown on the map, as the photo was taken to show the Russian advance.

With the campaign ending, victory conditions dictated that the units closer to their opposite border would earn some level of victory. The Russians had advanced to Dinant, just 12 hexes from the West end of the map; while the Allies reached Ettlebruck, a mere 11 hexes from the East edge of the map. The battle was declared a draw.

It was a great campaign, and an excellent learning game for the system.

