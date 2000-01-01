The Doone Report
After Action Reports and Brief Reviews
Cataclysm: Full Campaign
Date: December 2020 - January 2021
Early Intel (solo strategies):
-
Russian battle sims have led the Communists to believe that an aggressive approach in the West would be their optimal approach
-
German and Italian secret meetings revealed a quick move toward an alliance and then a wait and see approach
-
The Japanese have determined that China offers the best advantage, gaining resources for the eventual battles. They also want to keep the US on the sidelines as long as possible.
-
Great Britain and France will also try and ally and then judge Germany’s posture.
And so it begins:
1933-1934
-
Italy and Germany negotiations to form an alliance failed twice, even after an international incident (Crisis marker) afforded them additional flags to offer.
-
Russia attempted to increase their commitment to war, sending a clear message to the Fascists and Democracies of their intentions. However, Military Reforms (posture) prevailed. By the end of 1934, with strong home stability, public opinion changed, and the Communists moved to Rearmament, allowing for increased production of war resources.
1935-1936
-
A quiet couple of years
-
The German Gov’t continued its non-war stance and the military failed in two attempts to increase commitment.
-
However, the alliance with Italy was successfully concluded. However, it was unclear why the alliance of the Democratic powers failed. Sometimes, something is said during the meetings that “turn the dice against you.”
-
Japan increased diplomatic relations in Chahar. However, later that year civil unrest led to a Civil War (Crisis marker) and the Chinese were chased out of the country. They vowed to return in force.
-
Civil War also broke out in Austria after the French survived an uprising in nearby Czechoslovakia. The Austrians were stirred up and torn between various loyalties – the nearby French and Germans, and the Italians on their SW doorstep.
1937-1938
-
The overall world peace continue to prevail early in the year, and military attempts to increase commitment failed in Italy, GB, France and Russia. Eventually, the governments capitulated to military pressure and all those powers increased commitment. It did not go un-noticed as Russia increased to Mobilization. Political Purges (posture) followed, souring some of their diplomatic relations.
-
Italy completed the Abyssinian Adventure and secured an additional resource in Rome. GB swayed Norway and Germany found a diplomatic partner in Sweden, tenuous as it was. Italy developed a relationship to Greece and it was rumored that Il Duce was looking south, toward the Middle East.
-
The Chinese Civil war continued, and with Japan’s aid, the GMD secured all but one of the Chinese countries, routing the ChiComs further East.
-
With most powers at Rearmament (except the US) and Russia at Mobilization, world economy was focused on producing war resources.
-
Although Status Quo had ended, the US was still unsure how to enter the fray and provide support to their Democratic friends across the pond
1939-1940
-
The US people grew increasingly worried and the usually rock-stable government was wavering.
-
The aggressive Communists chased France from Poland, sending a clear message.
-
The ongoing uncertainty and lack of action led to a French Gov’t collapse, which trickled over to GB, who’s own gov’t was wavering. Germany saw this an opportunity, but clearly heard the Communists knocking on their Western doors.
1941-1942
-
The masses grew impatient and GB, fearing the Germans, moved to an unstable gov’t. The alliance with France held, despite civil unrest forcing them to leave Yugoslovia. The Brits showed some resolve as they sent aid to the civil war in Iraq.
-
In the East, Japan quietly continued to expand into China through diplomatic relations and providing aid in Gansu, where the Russians also were providing aid.
-
Russia stepped up efforts, taking diplomatic control of the Baltic States. At that point, they felt they were strong enough, and Declared War on Germany by taking Silesia. So close to Berlin, Germany quickly beefed up resources in the capital, now realizing the wait and see strategy may have been a critical mistake.
-
Wartime production increased dramatically in Russia and Germany. It is clear this battle will get bloody very quickly.
-
Meanwhile, the US sits idly by, either unable to get in there or unsure of their role.
1943-1944
-
Russia’s offensive moves north as they attempt to take Finland. The proud and sturdy Fins resisted several intrusions by the Communists, hoping that eventually Germany would come to their aid.
-
Civil war breaks out in Greece as the world sees the upcoming hostilities unfolding
-
Germany, feeling boxed in by the invading Russians in the East, and the fortifying Democratic alliance in the West, move to Total War. It would have benefited the German military to first build more support as the gov’t moved to an unstable posture after a failed HomeFront Stability test.
-
In a surprise move, Germany moves troops into Czechoslovakia and then infiltrates the Russian line and takes Poland! This cuts Silesia off from the rest of the Russian supply line and LOC.
-
The Communists respond quickly and in a massive assault, take back Poland in a Triumphant Victory (based on dice roll). This is too much for the German gov’t to handle, and they collapse. Surrounded on all sides, and with Italy no where to be found, Germany is forces to offer an armistice with Russia, who accepts. The German-Russian war is over and the alliance with Italy is broken. Germany is forced to Exhaustion and will not be able to declare war during the remainder of the campaign
-
Mother Russia’s eyes then turn East….
-
Note: this is the first time I had an Armistice occur. I determined whether Russia would accept or not by random dice roll.
-
-
In 1944, Japan thought there was an opportunity, and they Declared War on Russia, attacking from Manchria into Irkutsk. However, the Adverse Terrain and the tough Russian infantry, accustomed to the terrain and the weather, were able to beat the Japanese back. However, the die had been cast (so to speak), war was on. Russia ramped up Build Production, and using the Trans-Siberian railroad, moved troops and tank units East to support the battle efforts.
-
The Civil War in Greece ended and Italy retained diplomatic control of the country, increasing their influence in the Adriatic Sea
-
The US was able to join the Democratic Alliance, and is primed to support their European Allies should war break out in Western Europe.
End of 1934
End of 1936
End of 1938
End of 1940
Russia takes Silesia from Germany
1944 Russian takes back Poland
End of 1944
1945-1946
-
US finally joins the Alliance with GB and France and can begin to send resources to support the effort. Il Duce is not happy, especially with Germany essentially on the sidelines
-
As a result, the buildup of forces continues in W. Europe
-
Despite the unsettledness in Europe, the Civil War in Austria ends as France gains diplomatic control
-
The Chinese Civil War continues and the Chinese Communists continue to gain ground on the GMD.
-
Russia takes the momentum of the Chi Comm’s and advances through Hokkaido and before Japan could mobilize, they take the Capital – Tokyo!. The Japanese government teeters and fails one of the two stability tests, moving to Unstable.
-
The Japanese fortify a bit and hold the Communists from taking Manchuria, giving them some life.
-
In the West, the US military thought it was about time to officially enter the War, but two attempts to declare war and declined by the Government. However, Italy, emboldened by the laissez faire attitude, makes the matter moot and attacks Provence. The surprise attack provides some help, but the combined Allied air fleet wins the air battle, and they hold off the Italians, and maintain Provence.
-
And now, there is war in both theaters and Global War is at hand.
-
With strong US support, the Allies march from Provence and into Lombardy, taking the main industrial resource site for Italy. This was crippling, and Rome fell shortly after. Mussolini looked to the Reich for support, but none was coming, and the Italians were forced to surrender.
-
As 1946 ends, the Fascists in the West are now powerless to aid the Japanese and stem to tide.
Italy has fallen - End of 1946
1947-1948
-
The war drags on longer than reality and anyone expected.
-
The main action occurs in the Pacific Theater. The US begins to mobilize troops through Hawaii and Pearl. However, Russia continues its assault on Japan and after several battles, takes Korea and forces the land of the Rising Sun to set and surrender.
-
Based on the fact that that Russia forced both Germany and Japan to surrender, they are declared the winner of the entire campaign.
-
Break out the Vodka!
Another great campaign where you never know how it will turn out.
For those that like sandbox historical conflict sims – this is an amazing experience.