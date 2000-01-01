Early Intel (solo strategies):

Great Britain and France will also try and ally and then judge Germany’s posture.

The Japanese have determined that China offers the best advantage, gaining resources for the eventual battles. They also want to keep the US on the sidelines as long as possible.

German and Italian secret meetings revealed a quick move toward an alliance and then a wait and see approach

Russian battle sims have led the Communists to believe that an aggressive approach in the West would be their optimal approach

And so it begins:

​

1933-1934

Russia attempted to increase their commitment to war, sending a clear message to the Fascists and Democracies of their intentions. However, Military Reforms (posture) prevailed. By the end of 1934, with strong home stability, public opinion changed, and the Communists moved to Rearmament, allowing for increased production of war resources.

Italy and Germany negotiations to form an alliance failed twice, even after an international incident (Crisis marker) afforded them additional flags to offer.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

1935-1936

Civil War also broke out in Austria after the French survived an uprising in nearby Czechoslovakia. The Austrians were stirred up and torn between various loyalties – the nearby French and Germans, and the Italians on their SW doorstep.

Japan increased diplomatic relations in Chahar. However, later that year civil unrest led to a Civil War (Crisis marker) and the Chinese were chased out of the country. They vowed to return in force.

However, the alliance with Italy was successfully concluded. However, it was unclear why the alliance of the Democratic powers failed. Sometimes, something is said during the meetings that “turn the dice against you.”

The German Gov’t continued its non-war stance and the military failed in two attempts to increase commitment.

​

1937-1938

Although Status Quo had ended, the US was still unsure how to enter the fray and provide support to their Democratic friends across the pond

With most powers at Rearmament (except the US) and Russia at Mobilization, world economy was focused on producing war resources.

The Chinese Civil war continued, and with Japan’s aid, the GMD secured all but one of the Chinese countries, routing the ChiComs further East.

Italy completed the Abyssinian Adventure and secured an additional resource in Rome. GB swayed Norway and Germany found a diplomatic partner in Sweden, tenuous as it was. Italy developed a relationship to Greece and it was rumored that Il Duce was looking south, toward the Middle East.

The overall world peace continue to prevail early in the year, and military attempts to increase commitment failed in Italy, GB, France and Russia. Eventually, the governments capitulated to military pressure and all those powers increased commitment. It did not go un-noticed as Russia increased to Mobilization. Political Purges (posture) followed, souring some of their diplomatic relations.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

1939-1940

The ongoing uncertainty and lack of action led to a French Gov’t collapse, which trickled over to GB, who’s own gov’t was wavering. Germany saw this an opportunity, but clearly heard the Communists knocking on their Western doors.

The US people grew increasingly worried and the usually rock-stable government was wavering.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

1941-1942

Meanwhile, the US sits idly by, either unable to get in there or unsure of their role.

Wartime production increased dramatically in Russia and Germany. It is clear this battle will get bloody very quickly.

Russia stepped up efforts, taking diplomatic control of the Baltic States. At that point, they felt they were strong enough, and Declared War on Germany by taking Silesia. So close to Berlin, Germany quickly beefed up resources in the capital, now realizing the wait and see strategy may have been a critical mistake.

In the East, Japan quietly continued to expand into China through diplomatic relations and providing aid in Gansu, where the Russians also were providing aid.

The masses grew impatient and GB, fearing the Germans, moved to an unstable gov’t. The alliance with France held, despite civil unrest forcing them to leave Yugoslovia. The Brits showed some resolve as they sent aid to the civil war in Iraq.

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

​

1943-1944

Russia’s offensive moves north as they attempt to take Finland. The proud and sturdy Fins resisted several intrusions by the Communists, hoping that eventually Germany would come to their aid.

Civil war breaks out in Greece as the world sees the upcoming hostilities unfolding

Germany, feeling boxed in by the invading Russians in the East, and the fortifying Democratic alliance in the West, move to Total War. It would have benefited the German military to first build more support as the gov’t moved to an unstable posture after a failed HomeFront Stability test.

In a surprise move, Germany moves troops into Czechoslovakia and then infiltrates the Russian line and takes Poland! This cuts Silesia off from the rest of the Russian supply line and LOC.

The Communists respond quickly and in a massive assault, take back Poland in a Triumphant Victory (based on dice roll). This is too much for the German gov’t to handle, and they collapse. Surrounded on all sides, and with Italy no where to be found, Germany is forces to offer an armistice with Russia, who accepts. The German-Russian war is over and the alliance with Italy is broken. Germany is forced to Exhaustion and will not be able to declare war during the remainder of the campaign

Mother Russia’s eyes then turn East…. Note: this is the first time I had an Armistice occur. I determined whether Russia would accept or not by random dice roll.

In 1944, Japan thought there was an opportunity, and they Declared War on Russia, attacking from Manchria into Irkutsk. However, the Adverse Terrain and the tough Russian infantry, accustomed to the terrain and the weather, were able to beat the Japanese back. However, the die had been cast (so to speak), war was on. Russia ramped up Build Production, and using the Trans-Siberian railroad, moved troops and tank units East to support the battle efforts.

The Civil War in Greece ended and Italy retained diplomatic control of the country, increasing their influence in the Adriatic Sea