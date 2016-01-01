Pub Battles American Revolution Campaign Brandywine to Germantown to Monmouth

(Pub Battles is by Command Post Games) March-April 2021

Attempting a “campaign” scenario spanning Brandywine, Germantown and Monmouth. Although 8 months apart, the scenario notes provide some outcomes from each battle and how that could have influenced the subsequent battle. Let’s see what happens. Sept 11, 1777 – the Battle at Brandywine Early in the morning and forces are mounting on either side of the Brandywine Creek. Washington has positioned troops across or near most of the bridges or fords, hoping to keep the Brits from gaining a foothold. The Artillery is positioned up on Rocky Hill, where Washington will begin his command. Count Pulaski, who came over from Poland at Ben Franklin’s urging, has taken up a key position at Chadd’s Ford, supported by Maxwell’s Elite unit. West of Pulaski are the brigades from Virginia – Stephen guarding Brinton’s Ford and Muhlenburg/Weedon along Street Road watching over Jones’ Ford. Wayne’s PA brigade are along Radley’s Ridge, guarding the western approach that forward scouts have warned about. The British are spread, hoping to find a foothold to cross the Brandywine Creek and drive a hole through the Rebel lines. Knyphausen is advancing up Nottingham Great Road toward Chadd’s Ford, with the Artillery out in front. Patrick Ferguson, inventor of the Ferguson Rifle, is poised to come over Craig’s Mill Run and engage Armstrong and the Pennsylvania Militia. The remaining troops to the West are being commanded by Lord Cornwallis, with General Howe watching over from Hargan’s Hill. The Artillery and the 16th, along with Agnew and Abercromby’s Elite have already breached the Creek will turn due East. The mighty Grenadiers, with their tall furry hats, are waiting to see which direction would be best for them being their march into battle.

Battle of Brandywine: 4PM The sun is beginning to set and the British have made great strides, but have not broken the Rebels. Down by Chadd’s Ford, Count Pulaski’s unit was destroyed at approximately 1PM, but they put up quite a fight, continuing to push Ferguson’s Elite back across the Creek. With the help of the Artillery on Rocky Hill, the Rebels held their ground. Further west, the Rebels are in more trouble, as the center of the line has been broken. Neither Greene’s nor Sullivan’s brigades have been able to fill it in, and they have begun to retreat. Seeing the opening, the British Grenadiers are advancing through the dense Wister Woods, with Matthew’s Elite coming over Roundelay Hill. The British Artillery on Newell’s Hill have been ineffective in finding targets among the many hills and trees across the Creek. The Rebel’s Maxwell Elite have defended Chadd’s Ford well, using flanking maneuvers to repel the advancing Brits.

Battle of Brandywine: End of Day By the end of the day, the Rebels have re-formed a shaky, but intact line. Stretching across Wilson’s Hill to Rocky Hill, the casualties are heavy, but morale remains intact. The Artillery on Rocky Hill continued to hold Ferguson off, forcing them yet again back across the Creek. The British Grenadiers have led the charge, destroying one of the Rebel (unpacked) baggage trains. This will make supply more difficult in the ensuing battle. The remainder of the British brigades have moved forward, pushing the Rebels further back. A night turn will follow, where reinforcements will arrive (50% of eliminated troops (blocks)) will return to the field. Movement will occur, but the darkness prevents any artillery fire or combat. The battle will continue at Germantown. Stay tuned !!! ​

Pub Battles Germantown – continuation of campaign from Brandywine to Monmouth It’s daybreak, and Washington’s plan to move through the night and surprise the British seems to have paid off. Cliveden House, held by a tough British Detachment, has fallen and the advanced outpost of the British is gone. Greene and Washington have been joined by Armstrong’s Militia and are working on tightening up the line. The challenge of the night and the dense fog has delayed Sullivan, who will enter the fray later in the morning along Chestnut Hill Road. The British have begun moving up through Nice Town using Germantown Pike and Old York Road. Abercromby’s Elite Light Infantry have advanced the furthest north. They will probably be the first to truly encounter the Rebels.

End of Day 1 at Germantown Moderate casualties (in box on left) were suffered by both sides. Sullivan arrived late but came down Chestnut Hill Road and attempted to flank Cornwallis’ left. It was back and forth through the day, but Grant and J. Grant held tough in the hills along side the Schuylkill River. The Rebels were forced to retreat a bit to the Baggage Train and rally their troops in the late afternoon. Protecting that Baggage Train will be key to surviving day 2. The Rebels lost their Militia (1st hit counts as 2 hits) from NJ and Penn – they may be able to reinforce during the night. Just as damaging, the Brits lost the famous Grenadiers (absorb the 1st hit in battle). I grew up near Germantown, and spent 12 years of school/training living just off School House Lane & Germantown Pike. It is very cool to play on this wonderful map and see these streets / the “Sure-kill” (as the highway is called) / the forests (Wister Woods is part of the LaSalle Univ campus). Great fun.

Day 2 at Germantown – Mid-day The British know they have to defeat the Rebels by the end of the day, and they bring everyone they can into the battle. Both sides refreshed some troops overnight (50% of casualties return overnight). The Redcoats continued up Germantown Pike to engage the Rebels and the Artillery bombed any Rebel troops within range. Howe commanded the right and center, Wilhelm von Knyphausen controlled the far right (attempting to flank), and Cornwallis oversaw the left. As shown, by mid-day they had engaged the Rebels on multiple fronts. The Rebels hung tough, as Greene and Sullivan tried to hold the streets of Germantown, Smallwood’s NJ Militia holding the middle, and Washingtonon the Left. The heroes of the day turned out to be Smallwood’s NJ Militia and Stephen’s VA Brigades, as they held off the British from destroying the only Baggage (supply) Train that was available for most of the troops.

Day 2 at Germantown – 4PM The Rebels were able to survive due to the timely decisions made by General Washington. He was able to refresh several of the brigades through the unpacked Baggage Train. Showing incredible sense of timing (and a couple lucky chit pulls), Washington then re-packed the Baggage Train and moved it out of reach of the British, securing ongoing supply for the troops. Again Smallwood and Stephens held tough and were able to stop the British, providing time for the Rebels to back away, and live to fight another day. The remaining troops will move to Monmouth to finish the battle. This will be a battle to the end. “Two armies enter, one army leave.” More to come.

Monmouth – And Just Like That – It’s Over !! Let’s Hit the Beach !! As the British moved out of Philadelphia and headed east, Washington pursued – having survived Germantown. Lee took over the Continentals, knowing they would re-engage in New Jersey. It was brutally hot, and a vacation at “the shore,” was all the incentive the Rebels needed to march in column and hustle toward Monmouth. Smallwood’s NJ Militia, heroes at Germantown had seen enough and they bolted, and were not part of the Monmouth skirmish. Lee and the Rebels arrived before the British and quickly advanced toward the Courthouse. They were set up in the cooler forests and the hills by the time the Brits arrived. Cornwallis had some tired and spent troops as he entered the region and sent the 16th Dragoons ahead to monitor the Courthouse. Day one was spent sparring back and forth, with both sides engaging and then retreating to their supply /baggage trains to rally. With so few troops, losing a brigade was costly. Both sides suffered minor casualties on day one. The artillery from both sides was largely ineffective due to the many hills, forests and orchids on the terrain. Unlike the actual battle, most of this battle took place east of Wikoff Farm and Hill; and was clustered around the CourtHouse and the forests of Foreman’s Mills. By mid-afternoon of day 2, the Continentals had broken through the weary Brits and taken the Baggage Train. With the 16th Dragoons engaged, and the Grenadiers spent and in retreat, the British were defeated and forced to surrender. The pictures tell the story.