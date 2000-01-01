Zealand 1985 (TS Wargames)

Dawn 5 Full Scenario including Bornholm

The initial battle takes place on Bornholm. The Russians attack by sea landing, after surviving bombing from the Danish units on shore. The Danes are well positioned to start and are fortified (yellow discs). During the first day, the Russians have been able to land in two areas on the West side of the island. They quickly attacked the Danes trying to hold the port cities. In the North, the Danes were forced to retreat and lost the fortification.

By day 2 – the Danes were in trouble. They had lost some units to battle and were weakening at the Port cities. Artillery fire from the Danes had been useless and the Russians were able to set up the 336 HQ at the northern shore.

On day 3 the Russians started landing their paratroopers with minimal loss from the Danish ground based forces. The Danes were in retreat and needed to bring their forces out of the east in Nesko for support.

By day 5, the Danes were almost done. Fighting strongly, the Danes were able disorganize the Russian HQ, and one of the Russian units (red gear discs under the units). The Danes were pushed back east and the Russian Special Ops did some additional damage on remaining fortifications.

Although the scenario ended with no clear victor, the battle will continue in Zealand and the Germans and Poles will join the battle. My plan is to continue to battle on Bornholm and the Russians will only be able to transport to Zealand once the Danes are eliminated.

And now the Zealand battle continues….

End of Day 1

Poles have landed in XXX and have taken up position. Minor skirmishes occur with no significant loss

The Danes continue to fortify all positions and move to protect the cities, including in the North (VP opportunities for the Poles). Artillery aimed at the Polish HQ’s has no effect

End of Day 3

The outnumbered Poles are forced to retreat to the southern tip of XXX and the Danes move in. The Poles fortify their positions and are able to hold off the Danish advance. Reinforcements from the 15th Division will be arriving the next day, so they just need to hold on. The reinforcements will include air power and the mid-range launchers that could include nuclear options for the Polish forces.

The Danes continue to fortify and have taken out 2 bridges on the western side, which will force any enemy troops through a meat grinder as they try and get to the mainland.

Day 5

The Poles continue to suffer heavy losses on their Sea Landings due to Danish Sea Mines, Torpedo and Surface to Air Missiles. One medium-range rocket launcher (carrying Nukes) breaks through and heads north. The Polish Special Ops units, ineffective for most of the battle, were able to sneak through and set off bombs, destroying the main Danish HQ in Ringstat (center of map)

The Danes, on their heels with the loss of their HQ, moved to secure the city of Helsingor (SE corner of map).

One of the lighter battle days of the scenario

Day 6

The Poles start their big push north, as most of the battles result in the Danes having to retreat. The Germans, who have been waiting for the Call to Arms, make landing on the far west and move north toward the city of Nakskov.

Again, the Danes decide to dig in and fortify where they can.

Day 7

Dense fog sets in (based on user created Weather chart, rolled on odd number days) and the rest of scenario will see reduced range for Artillery and Air attacks, and a +1 on Air Landing rolls.

The Poles decide it’s “now or never” and unleash a full offensive. The Germans attempt continued sea landings in the West, but the brutal conditions and Danish defensive measures decimate the landing forces. The Poles take Helsinger and then race to take the unprotected cities of Fuglebjerg and Birkerod. The Danes know their homeland is at stake and continue to fight hard and restrict the Polish advances. However, the fog restricts artillery fire and limits their ability to protect Helsinger.

Day 8

The Poles try to airdrop soldiers near Nykobing, but are shot down by the Danish defenses. The Poles, with clear Air Superiority, launch air attacks on the troops outside of Birkerod, limiting the Danish response.

And then the island shudders as the Poles set off a nuclear bomb in Fuglebjerg – destroying all units and contaminating the area surrounding the town.

In a last-ditch effort, the Danes tried and failed for Helsinger.

The nuclear blast left the Danes no choice but to negotiate and truce. The Warsaw Pact powers took it as a surrender. The Pact had taken 3 major cities.

Casualites were heavy on both sides: 18 for the Warsaw Pact vs. 12 for the Danes (plus their HQ)

Could a winner even be declared after such a bloody and catastrophic battle?

As Manof Khatri has said, “There is no winner in a war. There is only the illusion of winning. But the losses, those are real.”

